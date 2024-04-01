Reema Maya to direct digital version of 'Student of the Year'

Johar directed Student of the Year, the 2012 movie which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra into the film industry, under his banner Dharma Productions.

Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 was released as a standalone sequel, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Tiger Shroff as well as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in their film debut.