Release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' postponed, film yet to receive CBFC clearance

Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film Emergency has received another jolt. The film will not be gracing the theatres on September 6, as initially planned. According to multiple reports, due to ongoing controversies, the film is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
According to a report by Times Entertainment, CBFC has yet to issue a show cause notice, and any required changes could delay the delivery of the film's overseas prints.
The process of certification is taking longer due to the film's sensitive nature. A meeting regarding the film is expected to take place tomorrow. Kangana Ranaut will be present for this meet along with her team.
CBFC has recommend several cuts to the film and thus its certification is under review. At this moment, there is no clarity to when the movie will be released.
Earlier, Kangana had taken to social media platform X to express her frustration regarding the certification process. She had said that she was under pressure to not show the assassination of the former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi by her security guards.
"There are rumours that our film Emergency has got a censor certificate. It is not true. In fact, our film was cleared earlier but it's certification has been stopped because of several threats," Ranaut said.
"People of the censor board are also getting a lot of threats. There is pressure on us to not show the assassination of Mrs Gandhi, Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the Punjab riots.
"I don't know what we will show then, that there is a blackout in the film? This is unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for this state of things in this country," she added.
Kangana Ranaut was elected as an MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
Published 01 September 2024, 16:08 IST