Release of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' postponed, film yet to receive CBFC clearance

Kangana Ranaut's most awaited film Emergency has received another jolt. The film will not be gracing the theatres on September 6, as initially planned. According to multiple reports, due to ongoing controversies, the film is yet to receive clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to a report by Times Entertainment, CBFC has yet to issue a show cause notice, and any required changes could delay the delivery of the film's overseas prints.

The process of certification is taking longer due to the film's sensitive nature. A meeting regarding the film is expected to take place tomorrow. Kangana Ranaut will be present for this meet along with her team.

CBFC has recommend several cuts to the film and thus its certification is under review. At this moment, there is no clarity to when the movie will be released.

Earlier, Kangana had taken to social media platform X to express her frustration regarding the certification process. She had said that she was under pressure to not show the assassination of the former Prime Minster Indira Gandhi by her security guards.