Remembering Puneeth Rajkumar: 5 movies that prove he was a terrific performer

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday hours after being hospitalised due to chest pain. The 'Powerstar', who began his career as a child artist, enjoyed a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and captivating performances. Here is a look at five of his most popular films

Betttda Hoovu (1985)

Puneeth won the National Award for 'Best Child Actor' for his simple yet effective performance in Betttda Hoovu, one of the finest children's films of all time. The film revolved around the life and aspirations of a child from an underprivileged background and struck a chord with the audience.

Appu (2002)

Puneeth delivered a sincere and enjoyable performance in Appu, widely regarded as his 'official' big-screen debut. The action comedy featured him in the role of a carefree youngster, the son of a police constable, and proved to be a showreel for the future A-lister. The film was remade in numerous languages, which helped in attain cult status. The Puri Jagannadh-helmed movie starred featured Rakshita as the leading lady and marked her big screen debut. It emerged as a big hit and compelled movie buffs to take note of the young star.

Huddugaru (2011)

The K Madhesh-directed drama catered to a younger audience and highlights the challenges faced by three young men when they hit a rough patch in life. It was a remake of Samuthirakani's popular Tamil movie Naadodigal and helped 'Appu' win his first SIIMA award in the 'Best Actor' category.

Rana Vikrama (2015)

Rana Vikrama proved to be an absolute treat for Puneeth fans as it featured the actor in a double role and had plenty of mass elements. The star did justice to both characters, proving his versatility as the performer. He won the Filmfare Award in the 'Best Actor' category for his work in the action, edging out hot favourite Sanchari Vijay who had been nominated in the same category for his performance in Naanu Avanalla...Avalu.

Raajakumara (2017)

Puneeth scored inarguably the biggest hit of his career when he played the titular role in director Santosh Ananddram's commercial drama Raajakumara, a film about the powewer of selflessness. The film received rave reviews with some critics describing it as a subtle ode to the yesteryear classic Kasturi Nivasa, which featured Appu's father and Sandalwood icon Rajkumar in the lead. The actor's chemistry with Priya Anand was one of the big highlights of the blockbuster.

Honourable mentions: Jackie, Natasaarvabhowma, Milana, Anna Bond, Yuvarathnaa, Power and Vamshi