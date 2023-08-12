Remembering Sridevi

Sridevi would have turned 60 on August 13. She worked predominantly in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. She played the role of Muktha Bai in the Kannada film ‘Bhakta Kumbara’ (1974).
Pathinaru Vayathinile (1977)
Pathinaru Vayathinile explores the strengths and vulnerabilities of a 16-year-old Mayil who falls in love with a city doctor who has only sexual interests in her, eventually deserts her. The village rowdy, Prayattayan and a handicapped orphan, Chappani — who her father takes care of — are in love with her. As she spends more time with Chappani, she realises his love for her. Prayattan tries to rape Mayil, Chappani kills him and is sent to jail. Mayil waits for him. Directed by Bharathiraja, the film stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hasan, alongside Sridevi.
Varumayin Niram
Sirappu (1980)
K Balachander’s satirical drama is set in Delhi and follows a group of Tamils battling poverty and unemployment in the national capital. Rangan is a man of principles and an ardent follower of the literary figure Subramania Bharati. He runs into Devi, a small time stage artiste, while trying to catch a man who looted him.
Moondram Pirai (1982)
After a severe head injury, Bhagyalakshmi is diagnosed with retrograde amnesia. She is kidnapped from the hospital, and sold to a brothel. She finds solace in Cheenu, a school teacher who rescues her. She soon regains her memory but at what cost? ‘Moondram Pirai’ is directed by Balu Mahendra with Sridevi and Kamal Hasan in the lead roles. The film received critical acclaim. Mahendra then remade the film in Hindi titled ‘Sadma’.
Mr India (1987)
Arun, a street violinist and a philanthropist, takes care of orphans. Seema is a journalist and a tenant in his house, whom he falls in love with. Arun, with the help of his dad’s cloaking device tries to save the country when he finds out about Mogambo, a criminal who aims to conquer the country. The film was a sensation upon release. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, the film stars Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri alongside Sridevi.
Chandni (1989)
This Yash Chopra romantic-musical drama revolves around a middle class girl, Chandni. She is engaged to Rohit despite class differences, but when Rohit loses the function
of his legs, he leaves her, not wanting to be a burden on her. He eventually recovers. He soon
meets Chandni, only to be disappointed. The film is known for Sridevi’s white dresses. ‘Chandni’ was known to have rejuvenated the romantic musical genre in
Hindi cinema.
Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari (1990)
Sridevi who plays the role of a celestial being, drops her ring — her passport back to the heavens — while on a trip on earth. Her search for the ring brings her to Raju’s threshold. Her language is strange and she lacks social and emotional awareness. She is considered insane by the people. The film follows the journey of her quest for the ring. The film is considered a classic in the Telugu fantasy genre.
Kshana Kshanam (1991)
Satya, a middle class woman and Chandu a petty thug find themselves involved in a high profile robbery. The film is directed by Ram Gopal Varma with Venkatesh playing the lead alongside Sridevi. ‘Kshana Kshanam’ has a cult following among the Telugu audiences and won five Nandi (state) awards including a best actor (female) award for Sridevi.