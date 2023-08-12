Remembering Sridevi

Pathinaru Vayathinile explores the strengths and vulnerabilities of a 16-year-old Mayil who falls in love with a city doctor who has only sexual interests in her, eventually deserts her. The village rowdy, Prayattayan and a handicapped orphan, Chappani — who her father takes care of — are in love with her. As she spends more time with Chappani, she realises his love for her. Prayattan tries to rape Mayil, Chappani kills him and is sent to jail. Mayil waits for him. Directed by Bharathiraja, the film stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hasan, alongside Sridevi.