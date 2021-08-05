Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna's beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 05 2021, 01:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2021, 01:02 ist
Barbadian singer and actress Rihanna. Credit: AFP Photo

Pop star Rihanna's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the richest woman musician in the world, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said on Wednesday.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna's wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna's beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of color, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

The singer of "Umbrella" and "Love the Way You Lie" ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rihanna
Entertainment News
World news

What's Brewing

On the wings of Pegasus

On the wings of Pegasus

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

 