Rihanna leaves India after stunning performance at Anant & Radhika’s cocktail party

Singer Rihanna commenced the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with a spectacular performance. Taking the stage on Day 1 of the three-day festivities in Jamnagar, she delivered an electrifying show that left the audience spellbound.
From the moment she appeared, the Barbadian singer mesmerized the guests with her hit songs and magnetic stage presence. Clad in a striking fluorescent dress, Rihanna's performance made a lasting impression on the evening's events.
Bad Girl RiRi's setlist featured a medley of her well-known chart-toppers, including "Diamonds," "Pour it Up," and "Rude Boy," among others.
Rihanna's performance had the guests enthralled, each song delivered with unmatched artistry and emotion.
Images and videos capturing Rihanna's performance are circulating widely on social media. While the precise fee for Rihanna's appearance at the pre-wedding bash remains undisclosed, reports suggest she commanded a staggering sum of Rs 52 crore.
Before exiting the stage, Rihanna extended her heartfelt wishes to Anant and Radhika.
Rihanna's departure left a lingering sense of joy and wonder, even after the final notes had faded into the night.
Footage of Rihanna leaving Jamnagar is generating significant buzz online. Prior to her departure, Rihanna was observed greeting members of the media and police personnel.
Rihanna poses with the paparazzi at the Jamnagar airport.
Many have been impressed by this gesture from one of the world's highest-paid singers, with many praising her humility.
