Rihanna leaves India after stunning performance at Anant & Radhika’s cocktail party

Singer Rihanna commenced the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with a spectacular performance. Taking the stage on Day 1 of the three-day festivities in Jamnagar, she delivered an electrifying show that left the audience spellbound.

From the moment she appeared, the Barbadian singer mesmerized the guests with her hit songs and magnetic stage presence. Clad in a striking fluorescent dress, Rihanna's performance made a lasting impression on the evening's events.

Bad Girl RiRi's setlist featured a medley of her well-known chart-toppers, including "Diamonds," "Pour it Up," and "Rude Boy," among others.