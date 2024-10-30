Rishab Shetty as Hanuman: 'Jai Hanuman' first look from Prasanth Varma’s PVCU wows fans

<p>Celebrated director Prasanth Varma, following the massive success of his Pan-India hit <em>HanuMan</em>, is joining forces with top production house Mythri Movie Makers for the much-awaited sequel, <em>Jai Hanuman</em>. After unveiling the pre-look poster yesterday, the makers have now released the first look of the film where National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty is seen as Hanuman.</p><p>As they introduced the actor playing Hanuman, the filmmakers also shared a breathtaking first-look poster that truly captures the character's essence. The image depicts Rishabh Shetty as Hanuman, seated powerfully on one knee, respectfully holding an idol of Sri Ram in his hand.</p>.<p>This combination of leading talent is already shaping up to be one of India’s most anticipated films. Prasanth Varma, known for his innovative storytelling blending mythology with contemporary themes, collaborates with the blockbuster giants at Mythri Movie Makers. Adding Rishab Shetty, star of the major hit <em>Kantara</em>, sets the stage to enthral audiences nationwide. Fans are eagerly waiting for this groundbreaking cinematic experience.</p><p>The powerful poster highlights both Rishabh’s impressive physicality and the devotion that defines Hanuman’s character. His portrayal appears perfectly suited to embody the legendary qualities of Hanuman, fueling anticipation among fans eager to see him on screen. Prasanth Varma seems poised to deliver an even larger-than-life story, as this spectacular first look suggests.</p><p>An intense action epic, <em>Jai Hanuman</em> showcases unyielding power and loyalty, aiming to set a new standard in cinematic legends. The story delves into Kaliyug, where Hanuman, bound by a sacred vow, resides in Agnyathavas, a devoted exile in honor of his Ram.</p><p>Hanuman’s silence is not a surrender but a purpose for a hidden power waiting to rise. This film is a tribute to unbreakable devotion and the strength of a vow that defies all odds. Its time to experience an all-hail cinematic journey that celebrates the spirit of an immortal.</p><p><em>Jai Hanuman</em>, a major addition to the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on an epic scale, with an impressive budget and cutting-edge technical excellence.</p>