<p>While Rishab Shetty continues to enjoy the massive success of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>, the film has shattered several box-office records. Rishab has become one of the most 'in-demand' names in the industry, with several directors and producers queuing up for his association.</p><p>Thanks to his cinematic brilliance and deep-rooted storytelling, which have positioned him as a true flag bearer of Indian culture, folklore and human emotion, he has woven them into one unforgettable cinematic experience.</p><p>Talking about his creative journey, Rishab Shetty said, “Kantara is not done just for money. If I had taken other offers, I would have avoided risk and even given more time to my school-going kids. But I did Kantara Chapter 1 because of divine intervention. Be it Kannadigas taking Kantara to another level, when audiences, cutting across linguistic and cultural differences, spoke so much about the film, I knew I had to finish this story and give it justice by doing the prequel.”</p>.<p>With the massive success of <em>Kantara Chapter 1</em>, Rishab has not only captured the hearts of millions but also revived a deep-rooted connection to Indian mythology and heritage through cinema. His dedication to storytelling and authenticity has made him one of the most respected creative forces in the country.</p><p>Talking about his progressing journey as an artist, Rishab said, “Honestly, I didn't want to take on any project until I completed Kantara Chapter 1. But I am glad such roles have come my way. I do want to break it and do a sarkari-type film too. As an actor or filmmaker, I can’t stick to one style. I want to explore diverse roles. Films like Jai Hanuman came searching for me. In fact, they chased me all the way to Kundapura. I didn’t have a reason to reject it. Since I have an interest in mythology, Yakshagana and history, such characters attracted me.”</p>.<p>From <em>Kantara</em>’s divine narrative to his upcoming mythological epic <em>Jai Hanuman</em>, Rishab Shetty has quickly emerged as one of the most bankable stars in the industry by actively endorsing culture and awakening audiences about the culture, divinity and rich mythology.</p>