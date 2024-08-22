Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Rishab Shetty is known for his dedication as an actor, which he demonstrated brilliantly in Kantara. The film's remarkable success not only earned him a National Award for 'Best Actor' but also introduced audiences to a captivating story from India’s heartland.
Building on his commitment, Shetty is now preparing to elevate his performance further in the upcoming Kantara: Chapter 1 by training in Kalaripayattu.
Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session.
Notably, Rishab Shetty performed the bull race sequence in Kantara himself, showcasing his exceptional dedication. Now, as he undertakes Kalaripayattu training, it further underscores his commitment to delivering something fresh to his audience. Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest and most scientifically advanced martial arts, originated in Kerala.
Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.
Published 22 August 2024, 09:07 IST