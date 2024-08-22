Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for 'Kantara: Chapter 1'

Rishab Shetty is known for his dedication as an actor, which he demonstrated brilliantly in Kantara. The film's remarkable success not only earned him a National Award for 'Best Actor' but also introduced audiences to a captivating story from India’s heartland.

Building on his commitment, Shetty is now preparing to elevate his performance further in the upcoming Kantara: Chapter 1 by training in Kalaripayattu.

Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session.