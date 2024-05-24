Home
Rohit Shetty wraps up 'Singham 3' Kashmir schedule with Ajay Devgn

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the 'Singham' franchise. The first film released in 2011 and the second part, 'Singham Returns', released in 2014.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 17:18 IST
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 17:18 IST

Srinagar: Director Rohit Shetty, who is currently filming his upcoming project Singham Again announced the schedule wrap of film's Kashmir sequence on Friday.

"Schedule wrap! Thank you Kashmir", wrote Shetty on his Instagram story alongside the picture of Ajay Devgn, who is reprising the role of inspector Bajirao Singham in the film.

'Thank you so much Kashmir Film Authority for a lovely shoot and for so much of cooperation,' Devgn said in a video circulated by Jammu and Kashmir Department of Information and Public Relations.

"Beautiful place, we wish we keep coming here," he added.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. The first film released in 2011 and the second part, Singham Returns, released in 2014.

Both the films were directed by Shetty, who also made his web-series debut earlier this year with 'Indian Police Force'.

Devgn had two releases this year in horror drama 'Shaitaan' and sports drama Maidaan.

Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Published 24 May 2024, 17:18 IST
