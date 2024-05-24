Rohit Shetty wraps up 'Singham 3' Kashmir schedule with Ajay Devgn

"Beautiful place, we wish we keep coming here," he added.

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. The first film released in 2011 and the second part, Singham Returns, released in 2014.

Both the films were directed by Shetty, who also made his web-series debut earlier this year with 'Indian Police Force'.

Devgn had two releases this year in horror drama 'Shaitaan' and sports drama Maidaan.

Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Khan and Akshay Kumar.