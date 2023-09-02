Roll camera, press play

Neil Blomkamp is probably one of the very few directors who can handle CGI well. His approach? Simple, straightforward, and remarkably realistic. His method is a reminder that a touch of restraint can outshine the flashiest of spectacles, a notion as rare as a quiet car engine on a racetrack (no pun intended).
Renowned for crafting the science fiction masterpiece ‘District 9’ (2009), the director amassed a remarkable array of both critical acclaim and box office success. The film secured four Academy Award nominations, encompassing categories like Best Visual Effects and Best Motion Picture. Its stature elevated to iconic within the world of science fiction, intriguingly coinciding with the release of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ in the same year. In 2013, Neil wrote and directed ‘Elysium’, featuring Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, and Sharlto Copley. This dystopian action spectacle boasted a budget triple that of ‘District 9’. Neil garnered acclaim for skillfully blending live action with VFX composites, propelling the film to a commendable box office performance. In 2015, he directed another dystopian action ‘Chappie’ starring Sharlto Copley as the eponymous protagonist, with Hugh Jackman and Dev Patel. Despite an interesting storyline, the film received a less enthusiastic critical and box office reception as compared to his other films.
This year Neil, however, ventured far from his sci-fi dystopian themes with ‘Gran Turismo’. As history has shown, adapting successful video game franchises into live-action films has always been challenging. However, this film defies the norm. It presents the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a simulation player who transitioned into a professional racer. The cast includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, and Archie Madekwe (portraying Jann). This sports biopic captivates viewers with its breathtaking visuals, cinematography, and meticulous production design.
Despite possessing a predictable storyline due to its biographical nature, the film succeeds by remaining faithful to its source material, encompassing both in-game content, cutaways, and graphics, garnering acclaim from avid Gran Turismo players and video game fans alike. Since its inception in 1997, the Japanese developer Polyphony Digital has continually heightened its attention to detail across each franchise iteration, resulting in ever-more realistic representations. This extends to both the vehicles and the intricacies of racing.
This is where the shortcomings of ‘Need for Speed’ (2014) become evident. Remaining faithful to the source material proves to be challenging, particularly given the medium of its adaptation. This issue seems to afflict almost every video game franchise that transitions into the realm of movies. The trend arguably began with ‘Super Mario Bros’. (1993), the pioneer video game adaptation film. Being the first of its kind, the movie ventured into unexplored territory. Starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo as Mario and Luigi respectively, the film suffered from poor writing, underdeveloped characters, and lacklustre special effects. As highlighted in an article in a British news daily, it earned a place in cinematic history for all the wrong reasons.
The subsequent year brought us ‘Street Fighter’, featuring Jean Claude Van Damme. Reminiscent of action movies from a bygone era, this film, despite having a capable crew, faced external factors working against its success. Critics and fans alike panned the movie, even with a considerable budget at its disposal. Following this, ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ in 1995 drew inspiration from its predecessors. While the film performed well at the box office and gained a fan following, it cannot be denied that these three movies collectively left a significant impact on the genre.
In the 2000s, many franchises, like ‘Resident Evil’ with Mila Jovovich, struggled despite sequels. ‘Silent Hill’ (2006), ‘Hitman’ (2007), ‘Max Payne’ (2008), ‘Prince of Persia’ (2010), ‘Assassins Creed’, and ‘Warcraft’ (both 2016) disappointed fans. Despite big budgets and casts, they suffered due to short, weak storylines and characters crunched into two-hour films.
In recent years, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ sequels (2020-2022) thrived both financially and critically. A trailer backlash led to the main character’s faithful redesign by studio executives. Jim Carrey’s performance was lauded. ‘Sony’s Unchartered’ (2022), starring Tom Holland, overcame delays to hit theatres. Despite a star-studded cast, it didn’t match the game’s excitement. ‘Super Mario Bros.’ rebooted after 30 years, featuring Chris Pratt and Jack Black; 2023’s top-grossing film. Loyal to its source with a thin plot, it might inspire more Nintendo adaptations.
Making their debut on OTT platforms, ‘The Witcher’ (2019) and ‘The Last of Us’ (2023) adaptations enjoyed critical triumphs. The latter, starring Pedro Pascal, secured numerous awards and garnered an extensive fan base. With a second season renewal focusing on ‘The Last of Us Part II’, enthusiasts can anticipate ongoing enjoyment. Considered by many as the pinnacle among a long lineage of video game-based TV shows and films, this live-action adaptation has set a new standard.
Consequently, the future appears brighter, with numerous blockbuster titles like ‘Gears of War’, ‘Metal Gear Solid’, ‘Borderlands’, and ‘Bioshock’ on the cusp of receiving their own adaptations in the form of films or series. As ‘Gran Turismo’ takes the lead this year, the trajectory of video game-based movies looks poised for an outstanding beginning.