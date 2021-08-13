'Sadma' to 'English Vinglish': 5 unforgettable movies to watch on Sridevi's birth anniversary

The iconic Sridevi was arguably one of the most popular and celebrated stars in Indian cinema. The 'Last Empress' enjoyed an unparalleled fan following because of her powerful performances, elegant screen presence and impeccable style statement. She shared screen space with some of the biggest stars of her time--right from Jeetendra to Amitabh Bachchan-- emerging as a force to be reckoned with. On Friday, as fans remember 'Chandini' on her birth anniversary, here is a look at some of her best Hindi movies.

Sadma (1983)

Widely regarded as the movie that established Sridevi as a pan-India star, Sadma revolved around what happens when the female protagonist suffers retrograde amnesia following an accident. The actor delivered an effective performance that highlighted the vulnerability of her character. Sadma, a remake of the Tamil classic Moondram Pirai, attained cult status despite being a commercial failure.

ChaalBaaz (1989)

The film was inspired by Hema Malini’s Seeta Aur Geetha and featured Sridevi in two distinct roles-- the bold Manju and the innocent Anju. The star, as expected, essayed both parts with effortless ease, giving proof of her versatility as a performer. The Pankuj Parashar-helmed classic had a stellar cast that included ‘Superstar’ Rajinikanth, Sunny Deol and Anupam Kher. It emerged as a big hit at the box office, receiving rave reviews.

Chandini (1989)

Sridevi emerged as the proverbial scene-stealer in Yash Chopra's Chandini. Everything about her performance--right from the impressive energy levels to the classy look- was as good as it gets. The classic had a strong cast headlined by Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna. It emerged as the third-highest grosser of the year,

Laadla (1994)

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor made a formidable pair in the 80s and the 90s, starring in several cult films. Laadla was arguably one of the most notable releases of their career. It featured Sridevi in the role of the feisty Sheetal and helped her earn a Filmfare nomination in the 'Best Actress' category, The star's punchline 'you better understand' became quite popular. Laadla was a remake of the Kannada classic Anuraga Aralithu, starring Rajkumar and Madhavi.

English Vinglish (2012)

Sridevi, who took a break from acting after the release of Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha, made an impressive comeback with Gauri Shinde-helmed English Vinglish. The film revolved around the challenges faced by a simple housewife when she tries to learn 'angrezi' and emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. Sridevi delivered a beautifully restrained performance that appealed to one and all. The cast included Adil Hussain, Priya Anand and French actor Mehdi Nebbou.

Honourable mentions: Justice Chaudhury, Lamhe, Mr India, Khuda Gawah, Judaai and Mom