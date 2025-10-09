<p>On the latest episode of <em>Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle</em> on Prime Video, Saif Ali Khan looked back fondly and with a dash of humour at the film sets of the 1990s.</p><p>Known for being candid, Saif admitted that he sometimes misses the unpolished energy of those earlier days in the industry.</p><p>“I miss the ’90s movie sets,” he said with a smile. “Where’s the colourful language? Earlier, the director would scream on the mic - Silence, before any shot and throw in a few expletives.”</p><p>The remark had Kajol and Twinkle laughing, while Akshay Kumar, who worked with Saif through much of that decade, nodded knowingly.</p><p>Saif reminisced that the industry today is far more organised and polished, from call sheets to the way directors run their units. While he acknowledged the professionalism and efficiency of contemporary filmmaking, he said there was a unique camaraderie and rugged charm in the way movies were made in the ’90s.</p><p>“Back then, there was this mad energy, this sense that anything could happen on set and often did,” he said.</p><p>For Saif, that period was formative. He debuted in 1993’s <em>Parampara</em> and went on to star in hit films like <em>Main Khiladi Tu Anari</em>, <em>Yeh Dillagi</em> and <em>Hum Saath-Saath Hain</em>. Saif joked that the unpredictability of those years taught him as much as any formal training could.</p><p>He also opened up about the terrifying knife attack on him at his home earlier this year. </p><p>Saif recalled the moment when he saw an intruder standing over Jehangir's bed. He had a knife with him. Saif wanted to tackle the attacker, so he jumped on him and began fighting. "I barged into Jeh’s room, and in the dark, I saw this guy standing over his bed with a knife. I jumped on him and we started fighting. And then, he went mad," he shared.</p><p>Talking further about the incident. Said said how Taimur reacted to the attack. "I got stabbed in my leg and there was blood everywhere,” Saif said.</p><p>"He had these two knives, and he just started slashing all over me. Taimur looked at me upstairs, and he said, ‘Oh, my God! Are you going to die?’ And I said, 'No, I don’t think so. But I’ve got a pain in my back. I’m not going to die, I’m fine," the actor added. Saif shared how Jeh called him his 'hero' after he survived the terrible confrontation.</p>