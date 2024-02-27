Sajid Nadiadwala, Rajinikanth to team up for a Pan-India feature film

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as Chhichhore, Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson.

“It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary Rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!” the post read.