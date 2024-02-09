'Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire' to stream in Hindi on Disney+Hotstar from February 16

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian Cinema in the year 2023. The action drama starring Baahubali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel broke several records upon the release and glued the audiences to it for the action sequences, Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's performance, storytelling, background music and the fascinating world of Khansaar.

Following the blockbuster run in the theatres, the film was streamed on the digital platform Netflix in all languages except Hindi.

Since the release in other languages, there has been massive demand from fans and audiences for the film's Hindi version to be streamed. Considering the mammoth demand, the makers have shared the Hindi version's streaming date on social media.