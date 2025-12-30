Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Salman Khan's 'Battle of Galwan' gets flak from Chinese media

The big budget drama has -- expectedly -- drawn criticism from China's Global Times which claimed the movie to be a cinematic exaggeration and said it distorted facts.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 14:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 14:20 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsSalman KhanChinaGalwan Valley

Follow us on :

Follow Us