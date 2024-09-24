Salman Khan's bulked-up physique for 'Sikandar' breaks the internet

Salman Khan recently posted a fitness update on Instagram, revealing his intense workout routine as he gears up for his next film, Sikandar. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is generating considerable hype ahead of its Eid 2025 release. Fans are especially excited about the powerful combination of Nadiadwala's production expertise and Murugadoss's signature direction.
Salman Khan’s impressive physique is on full display in the image, showcasing the intensity of his workout regimen. His commitment has raised expectations for Sikandar, and as Eid draws closer, the anticipation continues to build as audiences look forward to this much-awaited collaboration.
With Salman Khan’s consistent record of Eid hits, Sikandar has become a highly anticipated release. The collaboration between Nadiadwala and Murugadoss promises to deliver a blockbuster that reflects Khan’s versatility. As more news about the film emerges, the excitement surrounding it keeps gaining momentum.
As "Sikandar" takes center stage, anticipation grows, and audiences are eager for the magic it promises. Buckle up for an epic journey—EID 2025 just became even more exciting.
Published 24 September 2024, 16:34 IST