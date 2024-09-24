Salman Khan's bulked-up physique for 'Sikandar' breaks the internet

Salman Khan’s impressive physique is on full display in the image, showcasing the intensity of his workout regimen. His commitment has raised expectations for Sikandar, and as Eid draws closer, the anticipation continues to build as audiences look forward to this much-awaited collaboration.

With Salman Khan’s consistent record of Eid hits, Sikandar has become a highly anticipated release. The collaboration between Nadiadwala and Murugadoss promises to deliver a blockbuster that reflects Khan’s versatility. As more news about the film emerges, the excitement surrounding it keeps gaining momentum.

As "Sikandar" takes center stage, anticipation grows, and audiences are eager for the magic it promises. Buckle up for an epic journey—EID 2025 just became even more exciting.