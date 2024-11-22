Salman takes fans down the memory lane showcasing Salim Khan’s first bike

<p>Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, renowned as one of the most bankable stars with a massive fan following across the nation, credits his success and life to his father, the legendary writer Salim Khan. </p><p>The father-son duo enjoys a heartwarming bond. Recently, Salman celebrated his life journey with his father in the documentary <em>Angry Young Men</em> and shared another glimpse of their bond with an adorable picture.</p><p>Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, as he sat on his first bike, a Triumph Tiger and wrote "Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956" (sic).</p>.<p>Salman Khan’s bond with his family is truly special, and he loves to share glimpses of his life on social media. Apart from professional updates, Salman often gives fans a peek into his personal life. From playful times with his nephews and brothers to sweet interactions with his parents and personnel, Salman has always shown equal affection to everyone around him.</p><p>Meanwhile, Bollywood fans are in for a major treat as the iconic 1995 film <em>Karan Arjun</em>, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set to re-release globally on November 22, 2024.</p><p>On the professional front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with <em>Sikandar</em>, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.</p>