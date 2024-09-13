Samantha Ruth Prabhu to receive ‘Woman of the Year’ honour at IIFA Utsavam

The NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards, co-presented by Meteora Developers, will kick off on Friday, 27th September, by celebrating South Indian cinema and introducing the ‘Woman of the Year’ award.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be honored for her extraordinary contributions to the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Known for her versatility and dedication in both craft and philanthropy, Samantha is recognized as a game-changer who has set new standards in Indian cinema. This award pays tribute to her achievements and her role as a barrier-breaking leader.
Upon receiving the IIFA Utsavam Special Honour for Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema, acclaimed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Thanks IIFA Utsavam for giving me the honour of The Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema award. IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I’m so glad to join its global tour that spotlights the rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling from South Indian Cinema to a worldwide audience. It’s also a gentle reminder for me as an artist and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers."
Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, IIFA Utsavam added saying, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a powerhouse in the South Indian film industry, a beloved favourite among fans who stands as a shining example of dedication to her craft, inspiring aspiring actors with her unwavering commitment.
As one of the most sought-after actresses of the generation, her remarkable journey in Indian cinema has been an extraordinary testament to her versatility, dedication, and an indelible ability to deeply connect with audiences through captivating performances and daring, unconventional roles.
At IIFA Utsavam, we are proud to celebrate her exceptional contributions to Indian cinema, particularly in Tamil and Telugu industries, acknowledging her profound impact beyond the screen, leaving a legacy in cinema and philanthropy, earning admiration for her dedication to social causes and driving positive change."
The world’s largest celebration of Indian cinema, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, is making a grand return for a third unforgettable showcase at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. From September 27th-29th, 2024, the prestigious event will take place at the renowned Etihad Arena, the premier leisure and entertainment hub.
Published 13 September 2024, 15:34 IST