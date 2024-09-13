Samantha Ruth Prabhu to receive ‘Woman of the Year’ honour at IIFA Utsavam

The NEXA IIFA Utsavam Awards, co-presented by Meteora Developers, will kick off on Friday, 27th September, by celebrating South Indian cinema and introducing the ‘Woman of the Year’ award.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be honored for her extraordinary contributions to the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Known for her versatility and dedication in both craft and philanthropy, Samantha is recognized as a game-changer who has set new standards in Indian cinema. This award pays tribute to her achievements and her role as a barrier-breaking leader.

Upon receiving the IIFA Utsavam Special Honour for Woman of the Year in Indian Cinema, acclaimed actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Thanks IIFA Utsavam for giving me the honour of The Woman Of The Year in Indian Cinema award. IIFA Utsavam has always been special and I’m so glad to join its global tour that spotlights the rich tapestry of creativity and storytelling from South Indian Cinema to a worldwide audience. It’s also a gentle reminder for me as an artist and a woman to continue pushing my boundaries and embrace the endless possibilities that this incredible journey offers."