News in Pics | August 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

A girl joins members of the Save Lough Neagh group to take part in a 'Rally for the Lough', highlighting the issue of cyanobacteria that has caused parts of the lake to turn green, in Antrim, Northern Ireland, August 25, 2025.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Learner Tien of the U.S.
A man attempts to throw back a tear gas canister toward riot police during a protest against what the demosntrators say, are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2025.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during a victory parade as he is welcomed after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in Lucknow, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu wins 48kg gold with a total lift of 193kg, 84kg+109kg, at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.
A peacock at a garden, in Gurugram, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.
Published 26 August 2025, 00:44 IST