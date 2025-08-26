Menu
News in Pics | August 26, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 00:44 IST
A girl joins members of the Save Lough Neagh group to take part in a 'Rally for the Lough', highlighting the issue of cyanobacteria that has caused parts of the lake to turn green, in Antrim, Northern Ireland, August 25, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his first round match against Learner Tien of the U.S.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man attempts to throw back a tear gas canister toward riot police during a protest against what the demosntrators say, are exorbitant allowances for Indonesian parliament members, outside Indonesian parliament buildings in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2025.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla during a victory parade as he is welcomed after his mission to the International Space Station (ISS), in Lucknow, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Olympic medalist Mirabai Chanu wins 48kg gold with a total lift of 193kg, 84kg+109kg, at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

A peacock at a garden, in Gurugram, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025.

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 26 August 2025, 00:44 IST
