'Satyameva Jayate 2' vs 'Antim': Does John Abraham-starrer have an edge over Salman Khan's movie?

John Abraham's latest movie Satyameva Jayate 2, which is slated to hit the screens on November 25, will face competition from Antim as the Salman Khan-starrer is to release in theatres on November 26. While both films have the potential to set the box office on fire, the Milap Zaveri-helmed actioner has the edge over Mahesh Manjrekar's gangster drama. Here is a look at why Satyameva Jayate 2 is the favourite in this clash.

Brand value

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a follow-up to the 2018 release Satyameva Jayate, which did pretty well at the box office. It proved to be a treat for the masses as it featured pretty much everything -- right from action scenes to punch dialogues -- that one expects from a vigilante drama. Fans are eager to know whether Satyameva Jayate 2 takes the brand forward. Antim, unfortunately, does not enjoy any such advantage as it is a standalone movie.

Antim is not a showreel for 'Bhai'

Satyameva Jayate 2 is an absolute showreel for John as it features him in three distinct roles -- a cop, an honest politician and a ruthless vigilante. As such, it will be a treat for his fans even if the content isn't as good as expected the same way Prabhas' Saaho clicked with 'Darlings' despite negative reviews. Antim, on the other hand, is not a conventional Salman movie as 'Bhai' has an extended cameo in the film while Aayush Sharma plays the 'hero'. While the Radhe star is likely to get ample scope, this may not cater to those fond of his work in Wanted and Dabangg. It will have to rely on the word of mouth to emerge as a success.

Milap's time is now

Milap began his Bollywood career as a director with the underwhelming Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai but eventually found a foothold in the industry with Satyameva Jayate. He further consolidated his standing as the choice of the masses with the actioner Marjaavaan, which did well despite mixed reviews. Satyameva Jayate 2 is in safe hands as he is in form and understands the pulse of the audience.

Mahesh, on the other hand, hasn't had a blockbuster release as a director in a while. His last film The Power released digitally last year, garnering limited attention. While the filmmaker--- the brain behind the cult gangster drama Vaastav -- is more than capable of delivering a hit with Antim, his recent form may get in the way.

The timing

John has emerged as a bankable brand in recent years and his star power should help Satyameva Jayate 2 open well. It will also benefit from the fact that last week's release Bunty Aur Babli 2 hasn't lived up to expectations. Antim too will open to a good response but the figure may be lower than what it would have been had it released first.