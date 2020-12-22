‘Scam 1992’ to ‘Pataal Lok’: 7 web series that made an impact in 2020

There’s no denying the fact that OTT emerged as an alternative to theatres in 2020 with popular streamers offering a wide range of original content. With 2021 almost upon us, here is a look at seven Hindi web series that impressed fans in in the year gone by.

Scam 1992 (Sonyliv)

Directed by ace filmmaker Hansal Mehta, the show revolved around the journey of controversial stockbroker Harshad Mehta and highlighted an infamous scandal that had made headline in the 90s. Scam 1992, featuring Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary, hit the right notes with the effective screenplay doing justice to each character.

Mirzapur 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Mirzapur 2 lived up to the high expectations set by the first part, impressing fans with its intense narrative. The volatile equations between the characters proved to be one of the major highlights of the biggie. It had a strong cast headlined by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Sial, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal and Gully Boy actor Vijay Verma.

Your Honor (SonyLiv)

The Jimmy Sheirgill-starrer, an adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, revolved around what happens when a judge tries to protect his son’s life following a shocking event. It received rave reviews due to the sincere performances and engaging/layered screenplay.

The Gone Game (Voot)

The show, which was shot remotely during the Covid-19 lockdown featured an engaging narrative which revolved around the ‘death’ of a key character. The show hit the right notes with its simple yet engaging presentation, offering ample thrills. The cast included Shweta Tripathi and Arjun Mathur, Sanjay Kapur.

Hostages 2 (Hotstar)

Hostages 2, which was a bit of a departure from the first season, worked mainly due to actor Ronit Roy’s performance. The veteran underplayed things, impressing with his natural intensity. The show, however, could have a bit crisper as certain portions dragged.

Aarya (Hotstar)

Actor Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with Aarya, hitting the right notes with her performance. She brought out the trauma faced by her character, proving her mettle. The top-notch production values added a new dimension to the viewing experience. The cast included Chandrachud Singh and Sikander Kher.

Pataal Lok (Amazon Prime Video)

Pataal Lok, which propelled Jaideep Ahlawat to stardom, was a gripping thriller that revolved around what happens when an out-of-luck cop tries to crack a case, which proves to be more complicated the expected. It made a solid impact due to the relatable plot and the shocking twists and turns. The cast included Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi.