'Search: The Naina Murder Case' series review: Middling remake of a Danish crime drama

The series is a lukewarm execution. It manages to deliver a balanced narrative, with the execution partly rising beyond the average police procedural.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 19:45 IST
Search: The Naina Murder Case
2025
2/5
Director:Rohan Sippy
Cast:Konkona Sen Sharma, Surya Sharma, Shiv Pandit
Published 10 October 2025, 19:45 IST
