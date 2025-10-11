<p>For ‘Search: The Naina Murder Case’, an Indian remake of ‘Forbrydelsen’ and the fourth of its kind, the makers have condensed the first 10 episodes of the first season into six. The result is a middling crime drama that struggles to distinguish itself from others of its ilk, especially given its pedigree.</p>.<p>A college student, Naina Marathe (Chandsi Kataria), is found dead in a car submerged in a reservoir. The vehicle belongs to the campaign of politician Tushar Surve (Pandit). </p>.<p>ACP Sanyukta Das, on her last working day, is paired with her replacement, ACP Jai Kanwal (Surya Sharma), to solve the case.</p>.<p>Surve’s aides Raksha (Das) and Sahil (Sehgal) appear shady as heck, but other suspects emerge.</p>.<p>Overall, director Rohan Sippy generates a lot of expectation, just as he did with the first five episodes of ‘Shekhar Home’, a Hindi adaptation of Sherlock Holmes; with the sixth episode negating almost all of the intrigue. </p>.<p>The series is a lukewarm execution. It manages to deliver a balanced narrative, with the execution partly rising beyond the average police procedural.</p>.<p>However, it is rescued by strong performances from Konkona Sen Sharma and Surya Sharma — the only strong punches in the ring.</p>.<p>Otherwise, both in front of and behind the scenes, this is so far a series that does not merit being remembered for long. </p>