Sequel of 'Dharamveer', biopic of Eknath Shinde's mentor Anand Dighe, to be released in mid 2024

Mumbai: The sequel of Dharmaveer—which was based on the lives and times of late Anand Dighe, the mentor of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde—is expected to be released mid-2024.

The film’s mahurat was held on Tuesday and it went to the floors at a function in Shinde's bastion, Thane.

Dighe (January 27, 1951 - August 26, 2001), popularly known as ‘Dharmaveer’, was one of the close associates of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray - and commanded respect, following and influence in the Thane belt, which neighbours the financial capital of Mumbai.

Dighe, who remained a bachelor, died aged 50 from a heart-attack after a road accident in Thane.

The influential leader used to sport a long beard and saffron tilak, a lot of rings in his fingers, and was known for his simplicity, loyalty and honesty. He was a grassroots man available 24x7.

“We are inspired by late Balasaheb and follow the ideals of late Dighe Saheb,” Shinde said amid thunderous applause at the event

The film, Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, was released on 13 May, 2022.

The film was written and directed by Pravin Trade and produced by Mangesh Desai under the banner of Zee Studios.

Veteran actor Prasad Oak essayed the role of Dighe while Kshitish Date played the role of Shinde, popularly known as Bhai.

The interesting fact about Dighe’s life is that like Balasaheb, he never contested any election and managed the party's affairs in his bastion. He ran Grahak Seva Manch, sorted out disputes, and helped people. He was a workaholic and used to stay awake till the wee hours. He used to organize Ganeshotsav and Navratri in a grand manner. Many schools, colleges, roads, and bridges have been given his name in Thane city.

Dharmaveer 2 is expected to be released mid-2024, and is expected to dwell on the life of Shinde as well.

“Dighe Saheb never occupied any post of power and showed the way to selfless service,” said Shinde.

When Dharmaveer was released, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray was in power. However, Shinde, backed by the BJP, toppled the government and became Chief Minister on June 30, 2022, with Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister. On July 2, 2023, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar joined the government to become the second Deputy Chief Minister.

The BJP has made it clear that the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls would be held under the leadership of Shinde, who is a four-term MLA from Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency of the Thane district. His son, Dr Shrikant Shinde, an orthopaedic surgeon, is a two-term MP from Kalyan.