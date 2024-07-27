Shah Rukh Khan becomes first Indian actor to be honoured with special gold coins by Paris' Grevin Museum

This recognition adds to Shah Rukh Khan's extensive list of accolades, as he is already immortalised in wax at various museums worldwide, including those in the US, UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore, and Australia.

The Grevin Museum, located on the Grands Boulevards in Paris, is renowned for its wax statues of celebrities.

In addition to this unique honor, Shah Rukh Khan will also receive the prestigious Pardo alla Carriera at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who had a remarkable 2023 with a series of back-to-back hits including YRF’s Pathaan, Atlee’s Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, is currently busy prepping for Sujoy Ghosh’s King, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan.