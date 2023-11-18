Shah Rukh Khan hosts an intimate dinner for football legend David Beckham

Shah Rukh Khan looked cool in casuals while Beckham opted for a black suit.

Sharing the picture, SRK said, "Last nite with an icon…and an absolute gentleman. Have always been a big admirer but meeting him and seeing how he is with kids made me realise that the only thing that out does his football is his kindness and his gentle nature. My love to your family. Be well and happy my friend and get some sleep….@Davidbeckham (sic).

The picture of Bollywood superstar with David Beckham is no less than a feast for the fans.

Beckham soon returned the favour and posted a picture with SRK on Instagram, where he said, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home…"

The former England captain also thanked Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja in the same post