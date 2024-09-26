Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at airport while heading to IIFA Awards

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, encountered a challenging situation when excited fans tried to approach him as he made his way to board a flight for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards from Mumbai airport.

Despite heavy security, Bollywood's ‘King’ was swarmed by fans eager to catch a glimpse and snap a photo with him. Social media is buzzing with visuals of SRK departing from Mumbai airport to attend the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.