Shah Rukh Khan mobbed by fans at airport while heading to IIFA Awards

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar, encountered a challenging situation when excited fans tried to approach him as he made his way to board a flight for the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) Awards from Mumbai airport.
Despite heavy security, Bollywood's ‘King’ was swarmed by fans eager to catch a glimpse and snap a photo with him. Social media is buzzing with visuals of SRK departing from Mumbai airport to attend the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.
Sporting an all-black ensemble, SRK was spotted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday. SRK is headed to Abu Dhabi for the IIFA Awards, a three-day extravaganza from September 27 to September 29.
Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated for his humour and wisdom, is returning as the IIFA host after almost ten years. He recently attended the IIFA 2024 press conference in Mumbai on September 10, where he was in high spirits, enjoying playful banter with co-host Karan Johar.
IIFA 2024 is scheduled for September 28 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, with thrilling performances from Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Vicky Kaushal. Legendary actress Rekha will also be attending the event.
Published 26 September 2024, 03:51 IST