Shah Rukh Khan to launch 'Jawan' trailer on August 31, meet fans at Burj Khalifa

'Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. (It's impossible for me to not celebrate 'Jawan' with you all. I'm coming to Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm)' Shah Rukh posted on his official page on microblogging site X.