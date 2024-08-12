Shah Rukh Khan unites with sons Aryan and AbRam for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi version

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King explores the legacy of the king of the jungle and Simba's father, introduced in the classic The Lion King, which was recently remade. In the Hindi version of the upcoming movie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice along with sons Aryan and AbRam.

Following the blockbuster success of 2019's live-action adaptation, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of this iconic character. Aryan Khan will voice Simba, while AbRam will play a young Mufasa.