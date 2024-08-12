Shah Rukh Khan unites with sons Aryan and AbRam for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi version

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King explores the legacy of the king of the jungle and Simba's father, introduced in the classic The Lion King, which was recently remade. In the Hindi version of the upcoming movie, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice along with sons Aryan and AbRam.
Following the blockbuster success of 2019's live-action adaptation, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, taking audiences back to the origins of this iconic character. Aryan Khan will voice Simba, while AbRam will play a young Mufasa.
This year’s highly anticipated release, the visually stunning live-action Mufasa: The Lion King, has dropped its Hindi trailer.
Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa’s journey in the film. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, depicts Mufasa’s life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful.
Talking about the association, Shah Rukh Khan said.
Meanwhile, Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said, "The ferocious Mufasa is more than just a fictional character, he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire generations, a quality Disney strives to bring with every story. When Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, we could not envision anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan returning to our family entertainer as Mufasa and Simba. Now, with AbRam joining the cast, this movie has become even more special to us. Our endeavour here is for millions of Indian audiences to enjoy this incredible story with their families!”
Barry Jenkins is directing the prequel.
About the movie:
Mufasa: The Lion King enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, introducing an orphaned cub called Mufasa, a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline—and their expansive journey alongside an extraordinary group of misfits.