Shah Rukh Khan visits Tirupati Temple, prays for 'Jawan' movie's success

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the Tirumala Tirupati Temple and prayed for the success of his upcoming film Jawan to Lord Venkateshwara.
SRK was accompanied by his daughter Suhana Khan, 'Lady Superstar' Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan.
Several pictures and visuals from his visit are going viral on social media.
According to a source, the 58-year-old actor reached the shrine early Tuesday to pay obeisance.
The superstar was seen dressed in a traditional white kurta, 'veshti' (white dhoti) and 'angavastram' over his shoulder.
Last week, SRK visited Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and prayed for the success of the film Jawan.
Jawan, a high-octane action thriller, is directed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 7.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is making a special appearance in the film.