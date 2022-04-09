'Shane' review: Mesmerising tale of a genius

Shane

English (Documentary/Hotstar)

Directors: David Alrich, Jon Carey, Jackie Munro

4/5

A man no more was once beautiful. And in the middle lies the story of the greatest leg-spinner the world has ever seen. Shane Warne was his name, and you best believe that they don’t make them like him anymore.

‘Shane’, the documentary, allows this realisation to remain suspended in the gullet long enough, more so because the man himself passed away tragically last month.

But while he sits there in the flesh — the documentary was released in January — with his right eye coloured blue and his left a shade of amber, he’s mesmerising even if the tempo of the documentary is a tad lethargic.

For 90-odd minutes you’re stuck in a time loop, recalling memories of the man and your whereabouts when he was unfurling greatness. With that inexplicable magic came the controversies, the affairs, the dancing, the sledging, the beers, the cigarettes, the poker, the commentary, the hair, the gold chain… the ball of the century.

Obviously enough, a close-up of Mike Gatting’s befuddled face is where this story begins. Frankly, it’s still side-splitting to watch Gatting’s reaction to that delivery, and you can see that the England great is still hurting when he comes on to recount the moment for the documentary.

In that regard, the filmmakers have done well to bring on a number of cricketers, Australian Football League stars, Grammy-winning musicians and so on to describe the pantomime orchestrated by Warne.

But they could have held back on a few of these high-profile folk for they offered little to accentuate a moment or amplify the tale. Perhaps the lack of footage forced them in this direction since rights to cricket videos aren’t easy to buy off the shelf.

Should you be okay with a fair bit of repetition when it comes to iconic dismissals — he did have a fair few of those out of the 708 Test scalps — you’re in for quite the trip down yellow brick road.