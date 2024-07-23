Sharon Stone to star alongside Bob Odenkirk in 'Nobody 2'

Odenkirk, who broke out internationally with his performance as lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, has built an enviable body of work in the following years and that include his critically lauded reprisal of Goodman in Better Call Saul and roles in films and shows such as Nebraska, Fargo and Little Women.

The previous installment of Nobody 2 was directed by Ilya Naishuller and featured Odenkirk alongside Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, RZA, Michael Ironside and Aleksey Serebryakov. It was produced by David Leitch, Kelly McCormick,Braden Aftergood, Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.