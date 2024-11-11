Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shekhar Kapur to start shooting for 'Masoom' sequel in 2025

The filmmaker, who serves as the festival director at the upcoming IFFI, also expressed interest in re-releasing 'Masoom' in theatres.
hemin Joy
Shemin Joy
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 10:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 09:52 IST
EntertainmentbollywoodfilmsTrendingShekhar KapurTrending Now

Follow us on :

Follow Us