Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Death of relationships: Lives lost, family sanctity shattered

One of the most chilling cases surfaced in September when police in Sambhal uncovered what they described as an 'insurance mafia' operating from within a family.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsCrimeRelationships

Follow us on :

Follow Us