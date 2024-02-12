JOIN US
Homeentertainment

Shekhar Kapur's cook finishes 'Mr India 2' script in an hour with AI's help

This update by Shekhar Kapur has sparked speculations about filming of a sequel of the blockbuster 'Mr India' (1987).
Last Updated 12 February 2024, 08:49 IST

Celebrated filmmaker Shekhar Kapur surprised netizens with a shocking revelation about his house help, Nilesh. He took to his social media account and shared an anecdote that his ‘11th fail’ cook helped him with the script of Mr India 2.

He said that Nilesh completed the Mr India 2 script in less than an hour with the help of the AI tool, Google Gemini.

Shekhar posted a picture of Nilesh and wrote, “This is Nilesh.11th fail. Been working with me 18yrs. Cook, house boy, now more a friend. Refused to study more!”

He added how Nilesh took help from Google Gemini to write down the script. “6 am he discovers #GoogleGemini. 7 am starts writing a story for #MrIndia2. 8 am asks me if to read it. I’m taken aback. The great new #AI #creative revolution is here (sic)."

This achievement by an '11th fail' has pushed the boundaries of what was once thought impossible, leaving netizens in awe of AI's seemingly limitless potential.

This update by Shekhar Kapur has sparked speculations about filming of a sequel of the blockbuster Mr India (1987), which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri among others. There are rumours that Ranveer Singh has been roped in to play the lead in the sequel.

Earlier, several celebrities expressed concern about the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in showbiz and on celebrities. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan flagged AI as a great concern for the film industry. Big B also wrote in his blog about how “old” is being “overtaken” by technological advancement.

(Published 12 February 2024, 08:49 IST)
