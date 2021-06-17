'Sherni': 4 reasons to watch the Vidya Balan-starrer

Actor Vidya Balan's latest movie Sherni is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday (June 18), which has created a fair deal of buzz among fans, The film features the star in a new avatar and is touted to be a gamechanger for the powerhouse performer. Here are four reasons to watch the flick.

A treat for Vidya fans

Vidya received praise for her work in Shakuntala Devi but the writers failed to give a well-written script to sink her teeth into. Sherni appears to be quite different from the Human Computer's biopic in this regard. It features her in the role of a forest officer and highlights how she deals with a tough situation. The story appears to be the real hero here, which usually brings out the best in seasoned performers.



In good hands

Director Amit V Masurkar received praise for his maiden film Sulemani Keeda, which clicked with cinephiles but failed to find wide patronage. It was, however, Newton -- India's official entry to the Oscars -- that compelled one to take note of his talent. It was set in the Hindi heartland and touched upon the importance of free and fair voting in a democracy. Sherni has shades of the Rajkumar Rao-starrer as it has a heartland setting and deals with a burning topic--human-wildlife conflict.



Strong supporting cast

Sherni has an impressive supporting cast that includes the seasoned performers Neeraj Kabi and Sharat Saxena. The Talvar actor has emerged as an 'OTT star' with his work in shows such as Taj Mahal and Paatal Lok. He might add a new dimension to the film if he gets a meaty role. Saxena too is considered to be an underrated performer and Sherni may help him get his due.



More than what meets the eye?

The trailer of Sherni suggested that the film would primarily be all about the lead character's fight against the system. There is, however, the distinct possibility of the movie being a lot more layered than expected. It may have political undertones and grey characters.