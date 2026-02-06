<p>Abhishek Bachchan turned 50 on February 5, marking a day filled with celebrations. With messages flooding in from fans, family and friends, the special day saw a surge of love, trending social media posts, and heartfelt wishes that made his day even more special.</p><p>Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joined in the celebrations with a super sweet Instagram post that felt incredibly grounded. Taking to Instagram, Ash shared a loving birthday post. It read, ‘Happy HAPPY 50th Birthday dearest Babyyy-Papa, filled with love, peace, happiness, contentment, and the best health. God Blesssss. Stay Golden… Shine on Love.’ She also posted a precious childhood picture of Jr. Bachchan, making the post even more special.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan had expressed gratitude toward fans and well-wishers who had sent birthday greetings for his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan.</p><p>In a blog post, Amitabh Bachchan penned down a sweet note on Abhishek's 50th birthday and shared his thoughts. "To all that send greetings for Abhishek on his 50th birthday, may I express my extreme gratitude and love... Your blessings give him courage and strength to keep moving... Affection and love," he wrote.</p>.Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: 8 Movies that earned him critical acclaim.<p>Abhishek Bachchan has also received greetings from industry colleagues and friends. Actor Jackie Shroff shared a video comprising pictures of the 'Guru' star and wrote, "Big Hugs."</p><p>On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan has a packed schedule with several exciting projects in the pipeline, including <em>King, Raja Shivaji, The Big Bull 2</em>, <em>Fauji </em>and others.</p>