‘Shivamma Yarehanchinala’ movie review: A witty, evocative tale of grit and resilience

With sharp dialogues, evocative cinematography and remarkable sound design, the film poignantly captures the aesthetics of rural landscape. An old man looks curiously at two lovers who sit across from each other at a bus stop, talking via SMS. Moments like this elevate the film. Saumyanand Sahi’s camera sensitively captures the different moods of a village and its people.

Shivamma’s quirky and witty responses bring humour to a film that addresses serious questions and explores the many dimensions of aspiration, optimism and empowerment.

Shivamma Yarehanchinala boasts a cast of non-actors and they are brilliant. But one wonders what it took for them to deliver the nuanced performances that come easily to professional actors.

In a bitter and cynical world, Shivamma's optimism to break the shackles of poverty is a win. Even as reality seeps in, Shivamma is adamant about continuing her business. She believes in the health supplements and thinks it is only this business that will pull her out of poverty.

While the sound of the mixer that continues well into the end-credits of the film stays in the minds of the audience, a question remains — is it Shivamma who wins or the capitalism entering hitherto sheltered rural spaces?