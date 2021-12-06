Should Salman Khan pursue more 'Antim'-style movies instead of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' repeats?

Bollywood star Salman Khan's latest release Antim, which hit the screens on November 26, has made a decent impact at the box office and emerged as a success. The film's collection stands at nearly Rs 32 crore, an impressive figure given the fact that 'Bhai' has an extended cameo in the flick while newcomer Aayush Sharma is the 'hero'.

A section of the audience feels that it exceeded the standards set by Bajrangi Bhaijaan, widely regarded as Bhai's best work in recent times. Here's a look at why this is a better experience for 'Sallu' fans than the Kabir Khan-helmed blockbuster.

Salman in a new look

Bajrangi Bhaijaan did little to change the perception that Salman doesn't experiment with his looks. Moreover, it featured the well-executed Selfie song-- which helped 'Bhai' make a colourful entry. Antim scored big on these counts. Salman, who played a Sikh cop, sported a turban and spoke in Punjabi. Moreover, his entry scene was as realistic as possible.

Living up to the image

Salman, who played shy and soft-spoken characters in some films from the 90s, experimented with his reel image when he starred in the 2009 actioner Wanted. He consolidated his standing as a mass hero as Bollywood's favourite mass hero with his work in films such as Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan hardly did justice to this image as the narrative didn't have scope for action scenes.

Antim, on the other hand, gave the masses plenty to cheer about as it featured several action sequences that gelled with the plot. Moreover, its 'massy' yet realistic dialogues such as 'Hindustan Ka Bhai' and 'Kara to sab paaji..' gelled with his macho image.

Salman doesn't need a 'heroine'

Bhajrangi Bhaijaan failed to do justice to Kareena Kapoor Khan, who played Salman's love interest in the movie. 'Bebo' played an important but one-dimensional character that did not match the standards she set for herself with her work in films such as Jab We Met and Chameli. Antim scored over Bajrangi Bhaijaan on this front as Salman didn't have a leading lady at all, which helped it steer clear of unnecessary commercial elements.

Safer bet

Bajrangi Bhaijaan, for all its merits, failed to give Salman a success formula as Tubelight -- a film set in a similar space -- didn't do well at the box office. This proved that the overwhelming response to Kabir's film was a one-off. By contrast, Wanted -- a flick about the clash between an undercover cop and a don/gangster -- did just that. Films such as Dabangg and Radhe were not too different from Wanted as they essentially revolved around the showdown between the 'hero' and a 'villain'. Antim stuck to the formula but experimented a bit as it featured grey characters. It was a safer bet than Bajrangi Bhaijaan,