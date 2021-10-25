Singer Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Ed Sheeran tests positive for coronavirus

The news came days before the Friday release of his new album, “=” (or “equals”)

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. Credit: AFP Photo

Singer Ed Sheeran announced Sunday on social media that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be cancelling public appearances and working at home, in quarantine.

It wasn’t immediately clear what appearances would be cancelled or rescheduled, or whether Sheeran was sick with symptoms of Covid-19.

The news came days before the Friday release of his new album, “=” (or “equals”). The 14-song album includes his recently released single, “Bad Habits.”

And it comes just after Sheeran had been announced as the musical guest for “Saturday Night Live” on November 6.

The four-time Grammy winner took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his bestselling album “÷” (or “divide”).

