Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Fans in Bengaluru celebrate Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday with citywide events

Velu, one of Rajinikanth’s prominent fans in the city, said: “We arranged a wedding-like lunch with 22 items for 2,000 people. A 20-kg cake was cut.”
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Fans celebrate by cutting a 20-kg cake near Lalbagh on Friday. PHOTO: Fans
Fans celebrate by cutting a 20-kg cake near Lalbagh on Friday. PHOTO: Fans
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 03:08 IST
BengaluruRajnikanth

Follow us on :

Follow Us