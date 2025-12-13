Fans in Bengaluru celebrate Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday with citywide events

<p>Bengaluru: Superstar Rajinikanth’s 75th birthday filled Bengaluru with celebration and fanfare across the city.</p>.<p>Each fan association marked what they called a festival in its own way, revisiting Padayappa and organising cake cutting, temple visits and sponsoring meals at orphanages.</p>.<p>Velu, one of Rajinikanth’s prominent fans in the city, said: “We arranged a wedding-like lunch with 22 items for 2,000 people. A 20-kg cake was cut.”</p>.<p>The association also visited the Kere Muneshwara Temple with Rajinikanth’s cutouts to seek blessings for his good health and long life. Fans offered 75 coconuts to commemorate the actor’s 75th birthday.</p>.<p>The actor visited Art of Living on Kanakapura Road with his family to seek the blessings of Sri Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Rajinikanth Seva Samithi celebrated the birthday with students of Gavipuram Government School, where Rajinikanth studied. Fans distributed books and bags to the children and cut a cake with them.</p>.<p>The Karnataka State Rajinikanth Fans Association visited Balaji Theatre at 6 am to watch one of his major box office hits, <span class="italic">Padayappa</span>.</p>.<p>Rajini Santhosh, state president of the association, told <span class="italic">DH</span>: "The cinema hall was full. More than 200 team members and 700 fans watched the movie. We also distributed sweets to more than 1,000 people after the movie.”</p>.<p>The association sponsored breakfast for over 300 people at an old age home and orphanage.</p>.<p>Rajini Vijay, another fan, said: "We have also organised meals for over 100 children at a local orphanage in Jeevan Bima Nagar.”</p>