<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra has taken a major step towards becoming a Global Capability Center (GCC) hub. "Brookfield will set up Asia’s largest Global Capability Center in Mumbai on an area of about 2 million sq. ft. </p><p>This project will generate 15,000 direct and 30,000 indirect, totaling 45,000 employment opportunities," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced.</p><p>A meeting was held at the Jio Convention Centre between Chief Minister Fadnavis, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, ANSR CEO Vikram Ahuja and Brookfield’s Ankur Gupta. Several important investment and technology partnership projects for the state were discussed during the meeting.</p><p>Coinciding with the ongoing Nagpur winter session of legislature, Fadnavis said that due to the state’s talent pool, robust infrastructure and industry-friendly environment, Maharashtra is becoming the preferred destination for Global Capability Centers. </p><p>With the new GCC policy, large-scale skill-based employment and economic growth will be achieved. </p><p>Global logistics leader FedEx has also shown interest in investing in its GCC and other operations around the Mumbai–Navi Mumbai airport region.</p><p>The Chief Minister further said that he has requested Microsoft to consider Maharashtra for its future investments. </p><p>Currently, Microsoft’s largest investment presence in India is already in Maharashtra. In the coming years, Microsoft will make major investments and take the lead in transforming Maharashtra into a key Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub. </p>.Brookfield to invest USD 1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis.<p>Maharashtra’s AI Model for Crime Control is a Guiding Framework for the Entire Country</p><p> Fadnavis participated in the Microsoft AI Tour event held at the Jio Convention Centre. During the event, Nadella showcased the MahaCrimeOS AI platform developed by CyberEye in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra. </p><p>The Chief Minister said Maharashtra’s model of using AI for crime control has become a guiding example for the entire nation.</p><p>In the meeting with Nadella, discussions were also held on developing AI Co-Pilots for health, education, agriculture and government service delivery. </p><p>Microsoft has assured that Maharashtra will be given priority in its $17 billion investment in India, the Chief Minister stated.</p><p>The state’s “Marvel” platform, which has significantly transformed cyber and financial crime investigation, was specially highlighted. With MahaCrimeOS AI crimes can now be detected within 24 hours instead of 3–4 months, saving citizens’ money and enabling faster identification of criminals. MahaCrimeOS AI is a product of CyberEye, a partner of Microsoft</p>