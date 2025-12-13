Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra eyes to be major GCC hub; Brookfield to build Asia’s largest centre in Mumbai

The Chief Minister said Maharashtra’s model of using AI for crime control has become a guiding example for the entire nation.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 03:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 03:08 IST
India NewsMumbaiBrookfield

Follow us on :

Follow Us