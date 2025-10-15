Menu
Sitarist Anoushka Shankar announces India Tour in January 2026

The tour kicks off in Hyderabad on January 30, followed by Bengaluru on January 31, Mumbai on February 1, Pune on February 6, Delhi on February 7, and concluding performance in Kolkata the next day.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025
Published 15 October 2025
