<p>India and Russia will be looking to boost their trade as Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin </a>has embarked to New Delhi on a two-day state visit.</p><p>Putin's first visit to India in four years is likely to see increase sales of Russian oil, missile systems and fighter jets and broaden business links between the two countries beyond energy and defence equipment.</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin's 2-day India visit: Defence deal, trade boost and dinner with PM Modi on agenda.<p>Let us look at the expected outcomes from Putin’s visit to India. </p>.<p>The visit will go a long way in strengthening economic co-operation. President Putin is travelling with a large group of business persons.</p>.<p>India is looking forward to improve the trade deficit with Russia.</p> .<p>Multiple avenues are being worked out to increase Indian exports in the field of pharmaceuticals, automobiles, agricultural products including marine products to Russia. </p>.<p>Indian businesses and products will get a bigger market and this will also boost job creation and well-being of our farmers.</p>.<p>Multiple agreements and MoUs expected, in the field of Shipping, healthcare, fertilisers, connectivity.</p>.<p>More co-operation is also likely to be seen in the people-to-people relations, mobility partnerships, culture and scientific collaboration.</p>