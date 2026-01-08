<p>The overseas premiere for Sivakarthikeyan's <em>Parasakthi</em> has hit a block, as the film's much-anticipated screening has been called off due to a lack of audience interest in France. According to the reports, the interest in the premiere received a poor response, with only sixteen seats being sold out of a nearly 905-seat capacity, forcing a total cancellation of the screening by the organisers.</p><p>Despite the setback of the cancelled French premiere, the makers and promoters of the film remain confident in the film's potential. With the postponement of Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, <em>Jana Nayagan</em>, the experts believe that the interest in the film will pick up. Data shows there is a movement in tickets outside of Toulouse, particularly in regions with dense Tamil populations.</p><p>Meanwhile, industry insiders suggest that localised disinterest doesn't decide the fate of the film, though they admit the massive success of <em>Jana Nayagan</em> temporarily dimmed <em>Parasakthi</em>'s international presence.</p>.Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' vs Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi': Pongal clash or proxy political war? .<p>The movie faced a significant dent with Thalapathy Vijay’s <em>Jana Nayagan</em>. In contrast to Sivakarthikeyan's <em>Parasakthi</em>, Vijay's film witnessed a polar opposite reaction, enjoying sensational advance bookings at the same venue.</p>.<p>This sharp contrast in ticket sales has quickly become a major talking point among fans and industry insiders, drawing attention to the shifting dynamics of the overseas market.</p><p><em>Parasakthi </em>is a major socio-political period drama directed by Sudha Kongara. Set during the 1960s Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu, the movie stars Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela in key roles. Music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on the 10th of January, 2026.</p>