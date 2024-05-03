Sobhita Dhulipala posts cryptic message amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours

Celebrities pay a hefty price for being famous, each step is closely monitored and deeply analysed by media and fans. Such is the case with a social media post of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, which has once again sparked curiosity among fans.

Beauty queen Sobhita, who has impressed audiences with her remarkable performances in movies, shared a cryptic post that read, “I’m not everyone’s cup of chai, and that’s ok.”

This post comes after the pictures of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's vacation pictures made headlines.