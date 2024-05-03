Sobhita Dhulipala posts cryptic message amid Naga Chaitanya dating rumours

Celebrities pay a hefty price for being famous, each step is closely monitored and deeply analysed by media and fans. Such is the case with a social media post of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, which has once again sparked curiosity among fans.
Beauty queen Sobhita, who has impressed audiences with her remarkable performances in movies, shared a cryptic post that read, “I’m not everyone’s cup of chai, and that’s ok.”
This post comes after the pictures of Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's vacation pictures made headlines.
Earlier, Sobhita shared pictures from her jungle safari on Instagram. A day later Naga Chaitanya also posted a picture with the backdrop of the forest.
These pictures soon went viral on social media and netizens compared the social media posts of the alleged love birds and were quick to notice the similarity.
As the photos had the similar background, netizens concluded that the duo were holidaying together. Well, this is not the first time the couple made headlines. The duo were spotted a couple of times together in the past but preferred to keep mum about their relationship. If reports are to be believed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are going strong and don’t want to make their relationship public until they decide to marry.
Published 03 May 2024, 07:56 IST