Sohum Shah announces next feature 'Crazxy', film to release in March 2025
Shah, best known for starring in films 'Talvar' and 'Ship of Theseus' as well as series 'Maharani' and 'Dahaad', shared the news on social media while celebrating the sixth anniversary of his 2018 hit 'Tumbbad'.
Doston, aaj Tumbbad ko release hue 6 saal hogaye hai… aapne itna pyaar diya ki film re-release bhi hogayi aur humaara #Tumbbad ka circle complete hua :) And, after 6 years, we are presenting to you the motion poster of our new film, #CRAZXY. In cinemas 7 March, 2025. GET READY… pic.twitter.com/bv5whSioFj