South Indian actors who are also successful entrepreneurs

Here we list the south Indian actors who have successfully balanced their thriving film careers with entrepreneurial ventures and have diversified into other business interests succesfully.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 June 2024, 13:19 IST
Apart from acting majorly in Telugu movies, Ram Charan is a stakeholder in the airline service TruJet as a low-cost regional carrier. Apart from this, Ram Charan also has investments in the hospitality and fitness sectors.

Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan

Actor Vijay Deverakonda launched his clothing line, Rowdy Wear, which has become a popular brand among the youth. Apart from this, Vijay is also involved in film production and owning multiplexes.

Credit: DH Photo

Naga Chaitanya — who will next be seen in Thandel — is also a restaurateur. He co-owns the cloud kitchen brand Shoyu, that specializes in Asian cuisine.

Credit: Instagram/@chayakkineni

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun proudly co-owns a party hotspot in Hyderabad. He also owns a multiplex and runs a franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings, a popular American sports bar.

Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline

Thalapathy Vijay, who will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time', is also a successful businessman. He proudly owns several wedding halls in Chennai.

Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay

Published 12 June 2024, 13:19 IST
Entertainment Newsram charanVijay DevarakondaKamal Haasansuriyaallu arjunDhanushSouth Indian actor

