South Indian actors who are also successful entrepreneurs

Apart from acting majorly in Telugu movies, Ram Charan is a stakeholder in the airline service TruJet as a low-cost regional carrier. Apart from this, Ram Charan also has investments in the hospitality and fitness sectors.
Credit: Instagram/@alwaysramcharan
Actor Vijay Deverakonda launched his clothing line, Rowdy Wear, which has become a popular brand among the youth. Apart from this, Vijay is also involved in film production and owning multiplexes.
Naga Chaitanya — who will next be seen in Thandel — is also a restaurateur. He co-owns the cloud kitchen brand Shoyu, that specializes in Asian cuisine.
Credit: Instagram/@chayakkineni
Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun proudly co-owns a party hotspot in Hyderabad. He also owns a multiplex and runs a franchise of Buffalo Wild Wings, a popular American sports bar.
Credit: Instagram/@alluarjunonline
Thalapathy Vijay, who will be next seen in Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time', is also a successful businessman. He proudly owns several wedding halls in Chennai.
Credit: Instagram/@actorvijay
Published 12 June 2024, 13:19 IST