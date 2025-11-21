<p>Guwahati: The administration in conflict-torn Manipur on Friday inaugurated the 10-day-long Sangai Festival despite strong protests by those displaced by the ongoing conflict and members of COCOMI, a forum of civil society groups. </p><p>Forces fired tear gas shells as the protesters tried to storm into the venue of the festival in Imphal for the second day on Friday. </p>.'Strengthening ideological organisations will not bring peace': Congress on RSS chief's Manipur visit.<p>The protesters have been demanding that the peace must be restored first and the displaced persons be facilitated to go back to their homes before celebrations in the festival. Several persons were injured on Thursday in baton charge and firing of tear gas by the security forces during a similar protest.</p><p>Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the festival in Imphal but most of the MLAs including former CM N. Biren Singh skipped the inaugural function. Senior MLA Basant Kumar Singh was among a few legislators who took part in the function. MLAs Biswajit Singh and Basanta Kumar Singh also attended the inaugural event. Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February. </p><p>Sangai Festival, Manipur's biggest cultural festival, was cancelled in the last two years due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. More than 260 people have died and 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict. Efforts to restore peace has remained inconclusive as the organisations representing both the communities have remained firm on their demands. </p><p>COCOMI leader Khuraijam Athouba questioned why the administration under the President's Rule undermined the demand of those displaced in the conflict. </p><p>"The administration has undermined the humanitarian crisis and sentiments of the people against a festival at this juncture. Thousands are still living in relief camps, life and livelihoods shattered and they are unable to move freely on the highways. How can a festival be organised in such a humanitarian crisis situation?"</p><p>But the administration headed by the Governor decided to go ahead with the festival stating that law and order situation has improved in the past few months.</p>