Springsteen postpones September shows to be treated for peptic ulcer disease symptoms

Bruce Springsteen announced on Wednesday evening that he would postpone performances scheduled with the E Street Band for the rest of September, as he is treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.
The 73-year-old singer had been scheduled to perform Thursday in Syracuse, New York, and seven more times at various venues in the Northeast and in Ohio over the rest of the month.
“We’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The post continued: “We’ll be back to pick up these shows and then some. Thank you for your understanding.”
Springsteen’s medical advisers made the decision to postpone the shows, according to the announcement. The new slate of postponed concerts comes weeks after Springsteen postponed two August shows because of an illness. Those shows were postponed until next year, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Peptic ulcer disease causes sores to develop on the lining of the stomach and can cause stomach pain, heartburn, bloating and nausea, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Springsteen and the E Street Band had just capped a string of three shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, his home state.